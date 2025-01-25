Garry puts up 19 in South Dakota State’s 90-71 victory against South Dakota

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Kalen Garry had 19 points in South Dakota State’s 90-71 victory over South Dakota on Saturday…

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Kalen Garry had 19 points in South Dakota State’s 90-71 victory over South Dakota on Saturday night.

Garry added nine rebounds for the Jackrabbits (14-8, 5-2 Summit League). Owen Larson scored 18 points, going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Stoney Hadnot shot 6 of 9 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Coyotes (12-10, 3-4) were led by three players with 11 points. Mayuom Buom posted 11 points and seven rebounds. Isaac Bruns added 11 points and two steals. Chase Forte had 11 points and three steals.

