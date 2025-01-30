Live Radio
Garnett scores 15, Louisiana defeats Texas State 70-61

The Associated Press

January 30, 2025, 10:57 PM

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Kentrell Garnett scored 15 points as Louisiana beat Texas State 70-61 on Thursday night.

Garnett shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Ragin’ Cajuns (7-15, 5-5 Sun Belt Conference). Chancellor White scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 7, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Bobcats (12-10, 5-5) were led by Kaden Gumbs, who posted 17 points, six rebounds and two steals. Josh O’Garro added 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Coleton Benson had 10 points.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Louisiana hosts South Alabama and Texas State hosts Arkansas State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

