Garland and the Longwood Lancers host conference foe High Point

High Point Panthers (15-4, 3-1 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (13-6, 2-2 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood takes on High Point in a matchup of Big South teams.

The Lancers have gone 9-1 at home. Longwood scores 78.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Panthers are 3-1 against conference opponents. High Point ranks fifth in the Big South with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Juslin Bodo Bodo averaging 7.9.

Longwood makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than High Point has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). High Point averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Longwood gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Christmas is shooting 39.4% and averaging 11.8 points for the Lancers.

D’Maurian Williams is shooting 48.7% and averaging 14.8 points for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.