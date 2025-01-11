Gardner-Webb visits High Point following Giffa’s 22-point outing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-9, 2-1 Big South) at High Point Panthers (14-4, 2-1 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Saturday,…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-9, 2-1 Big South) at High Point Panthers (14-4, 2-1 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -11.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point takes on Gardner-Webb after Kezza Giffa scored 22 points in High Point’s 93-79 win against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Panthers are 9-1 on their home court. High Point has a 4-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 2-1 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb has a 4-6 record against opponents over .500.

High Point averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Gardner-Webb gives up. Gardner-Webb scores 6.5 more points per game (73.8) than High Point allows (67.3).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Maurian Williams is scoring 15.1 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Panthers.

Darryl Simmons II is averaging 16 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 82.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.