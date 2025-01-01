Gardner-Webb visits Charleston Southern following Berry’s 27-point game

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-8) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-11) North Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-8) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-11)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern hosts Gardner-Webb after Daylen Berry scored 27 points in Charleston Southern’s 95-89 win over the Columbia International Rams.

The Buccaneers are 3-1 in home games. Charleston Southern is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 2-6 away from home. Gardner-Webb is seventh in the Big South giving up 78.2 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

Charleston Southern’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Gardner-Webb allows. Gardner-Webb has shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 48.6% shooting opponents of Charleston Southern have averaged.

The Buccaneers and Runnin’ Bulldogs match up Thursday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taje’ Kelly is averaging 18.9 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Buccaneers.

Darryl Simmons II is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

