Gardner-Webb takes on Winthrop following Hawkins’ 22-point performance

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-10, 1-1 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (8-7, 2-0 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-10, 1-1 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (8-7, 2-0 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb takes on Winthrop after Ashley Hawkins scored 22 points in Gardner-Webb’s 62-58 victory against the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Eagles are 5-1 in home games. Winthrop is second in the Big South with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Marissa Gasaway averaging 3.1.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 1-1 in Big South play. Gardner-Webb has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Winthrop is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 40.8% Gardner-Webb allows to opponents. Gardner-Webb averages 65.6 points per game, 3.5 more than the 62.1 Winthrop allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gasaway is averaging 9.1 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Eagles.

Hawkins is averaging 18.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.