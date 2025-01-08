Gardner-Webb secures 89-83 victory against Winthrop

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Anthony Selden had 20 points in Gardner-Webb’s 89-83 victory against Winthrop on Wednesday night. Selden…

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Anthony Selden had 20 points in Gardner-Webb’s 89-83 victory against Winthrop on Wednesday night.

Selden shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 10 from the line for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-9, 2-1 Big South Conference). Darryl Simmons II shot 6 for 14, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Jamaine Mann shot 4 of 9 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Kelton Talford led the way for the Eagles (11-7, 1-2) with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Nick Johnson added 17 points for Winthrop. KJ Doucet also recorded 16 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Gardner-Webb visits High Point and Winthrop hosts Longwood.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.