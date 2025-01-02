Gardner-Webb plays Charleston Southern following Simmons’ 29-point outing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-8) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-11) North Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-8) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-11)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -1; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits Charleston Southern after Darryl Simmons II scored 29 points in Gardner-Webb’s 84-79 win against the East Carolina Pirates.

The Buccaneers are 3-1 on their home court. Charleston Southern is sixth in the Big South with 33.7 points per game in the paint led by Taje’ Kelly averaging 12.3.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 2-6 away from home. Gardner-Webb is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Charleston Southern is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Gardner-Webb allows to opponents. Gardner-Webb averages 74.2 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 79.3 Charleston Southern gives up.

The Buccaneers and Runnin’ Bulldogs square off Thursday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly is scoring 18.9 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Buccaneers.

Isaiah Richards is averaging 6.1 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

