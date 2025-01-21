Gardner-Webb hosts UNC Asheville following Marsh’s 32-point outing

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (13-6, 4-1 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-11, 3-3 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday,…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (13-6, 4-1 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-11, 3-3 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits Gardner-Webb after Jordan Marsh scored 32 points in UNC Asheville’s 93-84 victory against the Winthrop Eagles.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 4-2 at home. Gardner-Webb is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 in Big South play. UNC Asheville ranks eighth in the Big South with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Toyaz Solomon averaging 5.0.

Gardner-Webb averages 74.1 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 77.3 UNC Asheville allows. UNC Asheville averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Gardner-Webb gives up.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Bulldogs meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darryl Simmons II is shooting 44.2% and averaging 16.0 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Marsh is scoring 17.5 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 76.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 91.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

