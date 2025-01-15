Gardner-Webb hosts Radford following Hawkins’ 22-point showing

Radford Highlanders (4-12, 1-2 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-11, 2-2 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

Radford Highlanders (4-12, 1-2 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-11, 2-2 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb faces Radford after Ashley Hawkins scored 22 points in Gardner-Webb’s 64-52 victory against the High Point Panthers.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 3-3 on their home court. Gardner-Webb is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.5 turnovers per game.

The Highlanders are 1-2 against conference opponents. Radford is sixth in the Big South with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Kirah Dandridge averaging 3.6.

Gardner-Webb is shooting 35.2% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points lower than the 41.2% Radford allows to opponents. Radford averages 58.7 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than the 72.2 Gardner-Webb allows to opponents.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Highlanders meet Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hawkins is averaging 18 points and 4.3 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Dandridge is averaging 3.6 points for the Highlanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 37.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 60.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

