Gardner-Webb defeats Presbyterian 63-61

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Darryl Simmons II scored 16 points as Gardner-Webb beat Presbyterian 63-61 on Saturday.

Simmons also had nine rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (6-9, 1-1 Big South Conference). Anthony Selden scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Pharell Boyogueno shot 2 for 5 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

The Blue Hose (8-9, 1-1) were led by Kobe Stewart, who posted 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Presbyterian also got 11 points, five assists and two steals from Kory Mincy. Iverson King also had 10 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Wednesday. Gardner-Webb hosts Winthrop and Presbyterian visits South Carolina Upstate.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

