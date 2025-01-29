Gardner-Webb defeats Longwood 92-87

Anthony Selden’s 27 points helped Gardner-Webb defeat Longwood 92-87 on Wednesday night. Selden had seven rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs…

Selden had seven rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-12, 4-4 Big South Conference). Darryl Simmons II scored 19 points and added five rebounds. Pharell Boyogueno had 15 points and shot 4 for 8 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Kyrell Luc finished with 25 points, six assists and four steals for the Lancers (16-7, 5-3). Michael Christmas added 19 points for Longwood. Johan Nziemi finished with 13 points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Gardner-Webb visits Winthrop and Longwoodplays Charleston Southern on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

