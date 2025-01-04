Garcia’s 24 help McNeese beat East Texas A&M 75-56

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Javohn Garcia had 24 points in McNeese’s 75-56 win over East Texas A&M on Saturday. Garcia…

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Javohn Garcia had 24 points in McNeese’s 75-56 win over East Texas A&M on Saturday.

Garcia shot 9 for 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Cowboys (9-5, 3-0 Southland Conference). Sincere Parker scored 14 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line. Quadir Copeland shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding six assists and five steals.

Yusef Salih led the Lions (2-12, 0-3) in scoring, finishing with 18 points.

Both teams next play Monday. McNeese visits Northwestern State and East Texas A&M hosts Nicholls State.

