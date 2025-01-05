Garcia leads McNeese against Northwestern State after 24-point game

McNeese Cowboys (9-5, 3-0 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (7-7, 3-0 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

McNeese Cowboys (9-5, 3-0 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (7-7, 3-0 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese faces Northwestern State after Javohn Garcia scored 24 points in McNeese’s 75-56 win over the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Demons have gone 5-1 in home games. Northwestern State ranks seventh in the Southland with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Willie Williams averaging 3.9.

The Cowboys are 3-0 in Southland play. McNeese scores 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 12.1 points per game.

Northwestern State’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game McNeese gives up. McNeese has shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Northwestern State have averaged.

The Demons and Cowboys face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Addison Patterson is averaging 12.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Demons.

Quadir Copeland is averaging 8.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Cowboys.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Cowboys: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

