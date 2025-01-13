Garcia and McNeese host Houston Christian

McNeese Cowboys (11-5, 5-0 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (6-10, 3-2 Southland) Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

McNeese Cowboys (11-5, 5-0 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (6-10, 3-2 Southland)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -14; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese faces Houston Christian after Javohn Garcia scored 25 points in McNeese’s 80-71 win over the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Huskies are 4-4 in home games. Houston Christian is ninth in the Southland scoring 67.2 points while shooting 42.1% from the field.

The Cowboys are 5-0 in Southland play. McNeese scores 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game.

Houston Christian’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game McNeese gives up. McNeese has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 48.4% shooting opponents of Houston Christian have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Mackey is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Huskies.

Sincere Parker is shooting 47.0% and averaging 14.6 points for the Cowboys.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Cowboys: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

