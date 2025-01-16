Gallegos, North Alabama Lions to host Thomas and the Stetson Hatters

Stetson Hatters (9-7, 3-1 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (7-8, 2-2 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stetson Hatters (9-7, 3-1 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (7-8, 2-2 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cameron Thomas and Stetson take on Charity Gallegos and North Alabama in ASUN play Thursday.

The Lions are 4-3 on their home court. North Alabama ranks fifth in the ASUN in rebounding with 35.1 rebounds. India Howard leads the Lions with 6.0 boards.

The Hatters are 3-1 against ASUN opponents. Stetson ranks sixth in the ASUN with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Tiasia McMillan averaging 4.8.

North Alabama’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Stetson allows. Stetson has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of North Alabama have averaged.

The Lions and Hatters meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallegos is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Lions.

Thomas is scoring 17.4 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Hatters.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 38.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

