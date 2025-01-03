Gallegos leads North Alabama against Jacksonville

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-7, 0-1 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (6-6, 1-0 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-7, 0-1 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (6-6, 1-0 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama faces Jacksonville after Charity Gallegos scored 32 points in North Alabama’s 90-89 win against the Bellarmine Knights.

The Lions have gone 3-2 in home games. North Alabama ranks eighth in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.0 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

The Dolphins are 0-1 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville ranks ninth in the ASUN allowing 69.5 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

North Alabama’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.5 per game Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game North Alabama allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallegos is averaging 13.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Lions.

Edyn Battle is averaging 19.9 points for the Dolphins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

