Gallegos leads North Alabama against Jacksonville

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-7, 0-1 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (6-6, 1-0 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-7, 0-1 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (6-6, 1-0 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama faces Jacksonville after Charity Gallegos scored 32 points in North Alabama’s 90-89 win over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Lions have gone 3-2 in home games. North Alabama averages 16.7 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Dolphins are 0-1 in ASUN play. Jacksonville ranks fourth in the ASUN with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Saniyah Craig averaging 4.1.

North Alabama is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Jacksonville allows to opponents. Jacksonville averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game North Alabama gives up.

The Lions and Dolphins match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallegos is averaging 13.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Lions.

Priscilla Williams averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

