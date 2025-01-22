Gallegos and the North Alabama Lions visit conference foe Austin Peay

North Alabama Lions (9-8, 4-2 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (9-8, 4-2 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Alabama Lions (9-8, 4-2 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (9-8, 4-2 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama plays Austin Peay in ASUN action Thursday.

The Governors have gone 3-3 in home games. Austin Peay gives up 64.9 points and has been outscored by 4.6 points per game.

The Lions are 4-2 against conference opponents. North Alabama has a 4-6 record against teams over .500.

Austin Peay averages 60.3 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 68.5 North Alabama allows. North Alabama averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.4 per game Austin Peay gives up.

The Governors and Lions square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sa’Mya Wyatt is averaging 13.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Governors. Anovia Sheals is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

India Howard is averaging 6.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Lions. Charity Gallegos is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

