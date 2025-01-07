Gallegos and North Alabama host Austin Peay

Austin Peay Governors (6-7, 1-1 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (7-6, 2-0 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Austin Peay Governors (6-7, 1-1 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (7-6, 2-0 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama hosts Austin Peay after Charity Gallegos scored 20 points in North Alabama’s 73-57 victory against the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Lions are 4-2 on their home court. North Alabama is the ASUN leader with 36.2 rebounds per game led by India Howard averaging 6.0.

The Governors have gone 1-1 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 18.0 turnovers per game.

North Alabama’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 39.2% shooting opponents of North Alabama have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallegos is shooting 39.4% and averaging 14.2 points for the Lions.

Briana Rivera is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, while averaging 3.3 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 59.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

