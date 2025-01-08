Gallegos and North Alabama host Austin Peay

Austin Peay Governors (6-7, 1-1 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (7-6, 2-0 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Austin Peay Governors (6-7, 1-1 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (7-6, 2-0 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama takes on Austin Peay after Charity Gallegos scored 20 points in North Alabama’s 73-57 victory against the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Lions have gone 4-2 in home games. North Alabama is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Governors are 1-1 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay has a 3-7 record against opponents above .500.

North Alabama averages 70.5 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 66.7 Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 39.2% shooting opponents of North Alabama have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallegos is averaging 14.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Lions.

Sa’Mya Wyatt is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Governors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 59.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

