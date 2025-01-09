Gallego and Maine host Binghamton

Maine Black Bears (7-8, 2-0 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (9-6, 1-1 America East) Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m.…

Maine Black Bears (7-8, 2-0 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (9-6, 1-1 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine visits Binghamton after Paula Gallego scored 23 points in Maine’s 87-64 victory against the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Bearcats have gone 5-2 in home games. Binghamton is third in the America East scoring 62.3 points while shooting 42.2% from the field.

The Black Bears have gone 2-0 against America East opponents. Maine is ninth in the America East with 23.9 rebounds per game led by Caroline Bornemann averaging 7.5.

Binghamton averages 62.3 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 61.4 Maine allows. Maine averages 61.0 points per game, 3.3 more than the 57.7 Binghamton allows to opponents.

The Bearcats and Black Bears face off Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yanniah Boyd is averaging 10.4 points for the Bearcats.

Bornemann is averaging 11.4 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Black Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 62.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 25.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

