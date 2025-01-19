Gabby Elliott helps Penn State hand No. 9 Ohio State its first loss, 62-59

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Gabby Elliott scored 14 points, including a go-ahead layup with about 2 1/2 minutes to…

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Gabby Elliott scored 14 points, including a go-ahead layup with about 2 1/2 minutes to go, and Penn State held on to hand No. 9 Ohio State its first loss of the season, 62-59 on Sunday.

Elliott had six points in the fourth quarter for the Lady Lions (10-9, 1-7 Big Ten), who snapped a seven-game losing skid.

Jayla Oden added 13 points while Moriah Murray and Gracie Merkle scored 12 apiece in Penn State’s first win over an AP Top 25 team since February 2021.

Cotie McMahon led the Buckeyes (17-1, 6-1) with 19 points. Chance Gray finished with 18 but missed a 3-pointer with three seconds left.

Takeaways

Ohio State: The Buckeyes led for more than 23 minutes but played a disastrous fourth quarter that saw them hit just 2 of 12 field goals. They failed to make one over the final 6:45.

Penn State: It was a gutsy effort for the Lady Lions, who played their third straight top-10 team and were coming off a pair of double-digit losses to No. 4 Southern California and No. 1 UCLA.

Key moment

Elliott hit a pair of layups less than a minute apart over the final 2:31 to give Penn State the lead for good but made an errant pass in the final minute. McMahon picked it off and passed to Gray, who missed the 3-pointer. Murray snagged the rebound and her teammates mobbed her in the middle of the court.

Key stat

The Buckeyes entered the game averaging just over 38 rebounds per game. The Lady Lions beat them 39-21 on the glass.

Up next

Ohio State: Hosts No. 8 Maryland on Thursday.

Penn State: Visits No. 22 Michigan State on Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.