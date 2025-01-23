Futrell’s 20 lead Lindenwood past Southeast Missouri State 72-68

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Anias Futrell had 20 points in Lindenwood’s 72-68 victory over Southeast Missouri State on Thursday…

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Anias Futrell had 20 points in Lindenwood’s 72-68 victory over Southeast Missouri State on Thursday night.

Futrell had four steals for the Lions (9-11, 4-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Jordan Wildy added 17 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Jadis Jones shot 5 of 9 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Redhawks (10-10, 5-4) were led by Brendan Terry, who recorded 14 points. Southeast Missouri State also got 12 points and four assists from Rob Martin. Tedrick Washington Jr. also had 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Both teams next Saturday. Lindenwood hosts Little Rock and Southeast Missouri State takes on Western Illinois on the road.

