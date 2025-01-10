Futrell scores 24 as Lindenwood beats Tennessee State 72-62

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Anias Futrell scored 24 points as Lindenwood beat Tennessee State 72-62 on Thursday. Futrell also…

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Anias Futrell scored 24 points as Lindenwood beat Tennessee State 72-62 on Thursday.

Futrell also contributed 10 rebounds and three steals for the Lions (7-9, 2-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Nathan Johnson Jr. scored 11 points while shooting 3 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Markeith Browning II shot 3 for 13 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Josh Ogundele led the way for the Tigers (5-11, 1-4) with 14 points and eight rebounds. Travis Harper II added 14 points, six rebounds and two steals for Tennessee State. Brandon Weston had 14 points, four assists and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Lindenwood hosts UT Martin and Tennessee State goes on the road to play Western Illinois.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.