Futrell and Lindenwood host Little Rock

Little Rock Trojans (12-7, 6-2 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (9-11, 4-5 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood hosts Little Rock after Anias Futrell scored 20 points in Lindenwood’s 72-68 win over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Lions have gone 8-1 in home games. Lindenwood averages 72.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Trojans are 6-2 against OVC opponents. Little Rock ranks second in the OVC with 14.1 assists per game led by Johnathan Lawson averaging 3.7.

Lindenwood makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Little Rock has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). Little Rock has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Lindenwood have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markeith Browning II is averaging 12.8 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Lions. Futrell is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Lawson is shooting 44.9% and averaging 15.9 points for the Trojans. Mwani Wilkinson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

