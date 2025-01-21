Furman visits VMI after Bradley’s 29-point performance

Furman Paladins (15-4, 3-3 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (8-11, 2-4 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VMI…

Furman Paladins (15-4, 3-3 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (8-11, 2-4 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI hosts Furman after Rickey Bradley, Jr. scored 29 points in VMI’s 75-70 victory against the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Keydets are 5-2 in home games. VMI ranks fourth in the SoCon with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Augustinas Kiudulas averaging 2.3.

The Paladins are 3-3 in SoCon play. Furman ranks eighth in the SoCon scoring 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Garrett Hien averaging 5.2.

VMI averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Furman gives up. Furman has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of VMI have averaged.

The Keydets and Paladins meet Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley is shooting 43.3% and averaging 15.5 points for the Keydets.

Pjay Smith Jr. is averaging 16.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Paladins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 4-6, averaging 77.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Paladins: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

