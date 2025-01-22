Furman visits Samford on 4-game road slide

Furman Paladins (11-8, 1-2 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (5-14, 0-3 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman…

Furman Paladins (11-8, 1-2 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (5-14, 0-3 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman hits the road against Samford looking to end its four-game road skid.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-3 at home. Samford has a 4-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Paladins are 1-2 in conference matchups. Furman is second in the SoCon with 14.6 assists per game led by Tate Walters averaging 4.0.

Samford is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 39.6% Furman allows to opponents. Furman averages 71.0 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 74.9 Samford gives up to opponents.

The Bulldogs and Paladins meet Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Bowman is averaging 11.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Bulldogs. Sadie Stetson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Walters is averaging 12.5 points, four assists and 2.1 steals for the Paladins. Kate Johnson is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Paladins: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

