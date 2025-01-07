Furman visits Citadel following Fox’s 21-point showing

Furman Paladins (13-2, 1-1 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-8, 0-2 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Furman Paladins (13-2, 1-1 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-8, 0-2 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel takes on Furman after Brody Fox scored 21 points in Citadel’s 81-68 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-4 at home. Citadel is ninth in the SoCon scoring 71.8 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Paladins have gone 1-1 against SoCon opponents. Furman is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Citadel averages 71.8 points, 6.8 more per game than the 65.0 Furman gives up. Furman averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Citadel allows.

The Bulldogs and Paladins square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fox is scoring 16.6 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Bulldogs.

Pjay Smith Jr. is averaging 17.2 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Paladins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Paladins: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.