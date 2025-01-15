Furman takes on conference rival East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-7, 3-1 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (14-3, 2-2 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-7, 3-1 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (14-3, 2-2 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -3; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Quimari Peterson and East Tennessee State take on Pjay Smith Jr. and Furman in SoCon action Wednesday.

The Paladins are 7-1 on their home court. Furman is fourth in the SoCon scoring 77.2 points while shooting 45.9% from the field.

The Buccaneers are 3-1 against conference opponents. East Tennessee State ranks third in the SoCon giving up 67.4 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

Furman averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 6.6 per game East Tennessee State allows. East Tennessee State averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Furman allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Paladins.

Peterson is scoring 18.2 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Buccaneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

