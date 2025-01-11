Furman plays Wofford on 3-game road skid

Furman Paladins (10-6) at Wofford Terriers (8-5) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman will attempt to…

Furman Paladins (10-6) at Wofford Terriers (8-5)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman will attempt to stop its three-game road skid when the Paladins visit Wofford.

The Terriers have gone 7-0 in home games. Wofford averages 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game.

The Paladins are 4-4 on the road. Furman ranks third in the SoCon shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

Wofford averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Furman gives up. Furman has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points above the 37.2% shooting opponents of Wofford have averaged.

The Terriers and Paladins face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Heiss is averaging 10.5 points for the Terriers.

Kate Johnson is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Paladins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Paladins: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.