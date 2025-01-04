Furman plays UNC Greensboro after Anderson’s 20-point game

Furman Paladins (13-1, 1-0 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-6, 1-0 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Furman Paladins (13-1, 1-0 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-6, 1-0 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Furman takes on UNC Greensboro after Nick Anderson scored 20 points in Furman’s 90-61 victory over the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Spartans have gone 5-0 at home. UNC Greensboro scores 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game.

The Paladins are 1-0 in SoCon play. Furman scores 79.7 points while outscoring opponents by 16.1 points per game.

UNC Greensboro averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Furman gives up. Furman averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.1 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game UNC Greensboro gives up.

The Spartans and Paladins square off Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenyon Giles is averaging 16 points and 1.6 steals for the Spartans.

Pjay Smith Jr. is averaging 16.7 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Paladins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Paladins: 9-1, averaging 78.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.