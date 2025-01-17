Furman hosts Wieland and Chattanooga

Chattanooga Mocs (11-7, 3-2 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (15-3, 3-2 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Chattanooga Mocs (11-7, 3-2 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (15-3, 3-2 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga visits Furman after Bash Wieland scored 20 points in Chattanooga’s 83-81 overtime win over the Wofford Terriers.

The Paladins are 8-1 in home games. Furman has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Mocs have gone 3-2 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga ranks third in the SoCon shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

Furman averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga scores 11.7 more points per game (77.8) than Furman allows (66.1).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pjay Smith Jr. averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc.

Honor Huff averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Mocs: 6-4, averaging 81.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.