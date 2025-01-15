Furman hosts Cruz and Western Carolina

Western Carolina Catamounts (11-6, 1-1 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (10-7, 0-1 SoCon) Travelers Rest, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Western Carolina Catamounts (11-6, 1-1 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (10-7, 0-1 SoCon)

Travelers Rest, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina visits Furman after Zanoria Cruz scored 20 points in Western Carolina’s 64-60 victory against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Paladins are 5-0 on their home court.

The Catamounts are 1-1 in conference play. Western Carolina ranks second in the SoCon with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Tyja Beans averaging 8.8.

Furman scores 71.4 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 68.8 Western Carolina gives up. Western Carolina averages 13.1 more points per game (75.2) than Furman allows (62.1).

The Paladins and Catamounts meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Ryan is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, while averaging 10.9 points and 5.8 rebounds.

Chelsea Wooten averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

