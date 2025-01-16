Furman hosts Cruz and Western Carolina

Western Carolina Catamounts (11-6, 1-1 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (10-7, 0-1 SoCon) Travelers Rest, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Western Carolina Catamounts (11-6, 1-1 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (10-7, 0-1 SoCon)

Travelers Rest, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina visits Furman after Zanoria Cruz scored 20 points in Western Carolina’s 64-60 win over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Paladins have gone 5-0 in home games. Furman leads the SoCon with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Clare Coyle averaging 4.4.

The Catamounts are 1-1 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina leads the SoCon scoring 75.2 points per game while shooting 45.8%.

Furman scores 71.4 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 68.8 Western Carolina gives up. Western Carolina averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Furman allows.

The Paladins and Catamounts meet Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kate Johnson is averaging 12.3 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Paladins.

Jada Burton is averaging 9.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Catamounts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

