Furman faces Chattanooga after Smith’s 21-point showing

Chattanooga Mocs (11-7, 3-2 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (15-3, 3-2 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Chattanooga Mocs (11-7, 3-2 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (15-3, 3-2 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Furman takes on Chattanooga after Pjay Smith Jr. scored 21 points in Furman’s 73-70 win over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Paladins are 8-1 on their home court. Furman scores 76.9 points and has outscored opponents by 10.8 points per game.

The Mocs are 3-2 in conference play. Chattanooga has a 5-7 record against opponents over .500.

Furman averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Chattanooga gives up. Chattanooga has shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of Furman have averaged.

The Paladins and Mocs meet Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Hien is averaging 7.8 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Paladins.

Honor Huff averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Mocs: 6-4, averaging 81.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.