Furman defeats East Tennessee State 73-70

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Pjay Smith Jr.’s 21 points helped Furman defeat East Tennessee State 73-70 on Wednesday night. Smith…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Pjay Smith Jr.’s 21 points helped Furman defeat East Tennessee State 73-70 on Wednesday night.

Smith had six rebounds for the Paladins (15-3, 3-2 Southern Conference). Nick Anderson shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Eddrin Bronson went 4 of 12 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

The Buccaneers (10-8, 3-2) were led in scoring by Quimari Peterson, who finished with 21 points and three steals. Jaden Seymour added 18 points and eight rebounds for East Tennessee State. John Buggs III also had 13 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Furman hosts Chattanooga and East Tennessee State takes on Samford on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.