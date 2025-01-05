Fuller scores 16 in LIU’s 53-39 win against Chicago State

NEW YORK (AP) — Jamal Fuller had 16 points in LIU’s 53-39 win over Chicago State on Sunday. Fuller had…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jamal Fuller had 16 points in LIU’s 53-39 win over Chicago State on Sunday.

Fuller had seven rebounds for the Sharks (6-11, 2-0 Northeast Conference). Malachi Davis went 6 of 17 from the field (0 for 3 from 3-point range) to add 12 points. Brent Davis went 4 of 7 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Cougars (1-16, 1-1) were led in scoring by Gabe Spinelli, who finished with nine points. Jalen Forrest added eight points, nine rebounds and two blocks for Chicago State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.