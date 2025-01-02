Fulks and Milwaukee host Oakland

Milwaukee Panthers (10-4, 3-0 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-10, 1-2 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Milwaukee Panthers (10-4, 3-0 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-10, 1-2 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits Oakland after Themus Fulks scored 26 points in Milwaukee’s 88-81 win against the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 2-1 at home. Oakland ranks sixth in the Horizon League with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Tuburu Niavalurua averaging 3.3.

The Panthers are 3-0 against Horizon League opponents. Milwaukee is the top team in the Horizon League scoring 19.4 fast break points per game.

Oakland is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Oakland gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen David Mukeba Jr. is scoring 13.4 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Golden Grizzlies.

Kentrell Pullian is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 14.3 points, six rebounds and 1.6 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.