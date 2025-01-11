Fulks’ 14 lead Milwaukee past Green Bay 70-59

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Themus Fulks had 14 points in Milwaukee’s 70-59 victory against Green Bay on Saturday night. Fulks had…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Themus Fulks had 14 points in Milwaukee’s 70-59 victory against Green Bay on Saturday night.

Fulks had six rebounds and five assists for the Panthers (12-6, 5-2 Horizon League). Kentrell Pullian scored 13 points and added 10 rebounds. Erik Pratt shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Yonatan Levy led the Phoenix (2-16, 0-7) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and eight rebounds. Marcus Hall added 15 points for Green Bay. Mac Wrecke finished with 13 points. The Phoenix have lost 13 straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

