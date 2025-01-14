Fudd and No. 6 UConn host St. John’s

UConn Huskies (15-2, 6-0 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (11-5, 1-4 Big East) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

UConn Huskies (15-2, 6-0 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (11-5, 1-4 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 UConn visits St. John’s after Azzi Fudd scored 21 points in UConn’s 73-55 win over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Red Storm are 5-3 on their home court. St. John’s has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Huskies are 6-0 in Big East play. UConn averages 78.9 points and has outscored opponents by 27.2 points per game.

St. John’s makes 43.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than UConn has allowed to its opponents (35.6%). UConn averages 25.1 more points per game (78.9) than St. John’s allows (53.8).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lashae Dwyer is averaging 14.7 points and 3.3 steals for the Red Storm.

Paige Bueckers is averaging 19.9 points, four assists and 2.1 steals for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 5-5, averaging 61.1 points, 25.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Huskies: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.