Fresno State visits Utah State following Collins’ 20-point showing

Fresno State Bulldogs (4-10, 0-3 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (13-1, 3-0 MWC) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fresno State Bulldogs (4-10, 0-3 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (13-1, 3-0 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State visits Utah State after Zaon Collins scored 20 points in Fresno State’s 103-89 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Aggies have gone 7-1 in home games. Utah State is 11-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-3 against MWC opponents. Fresno State is sixth in the MWC with 32.6 rebounds per game led by Elijah Price averaging 8.4.

Utah State’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Fresno State allows. Fresno State’s 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Utah State has allowed to its opponents (42.4%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Martinez is shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 17 points and 3.2 assists.

Collins is shooting 50.8% and averaging 13.4 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 74.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 72.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.