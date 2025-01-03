Fresno State hosts Wyoming following Pedersen’s 22-point performance

Wyoming Cowgirls (7-6, 1-0 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (9-5, 0-1 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wyoming Cowgirls (7-6, 1-0 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (9-5, 0-1 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits Fresno State after Malene Pedersen scored 22 points in Wyoming’s 73-53 victory against the Utah State Aggies.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-1 in home games. Fresno State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cowgirls are 1-0 in conference play. Wyoming averages 64.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

Fresno State is shooting 37.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 38.9% Wyoming allows to opponents. Wyoming averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Fresno State allows.

The Bulldogs and Cowgirls square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Jacobs is scoring 17.8 points per game with 10.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bulldogs.

Tess Barnes is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, while averaging 10.5 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 62.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Cowgirls: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.