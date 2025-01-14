Fresno State hosts Utah State following Jacobs’ 30-point showing

Utah State Aggies (1-15, 0-4 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (11-6, 2-2 MWC) Fresno, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah State Aggies (1-15, 0-4 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (11-6, 2-2 MWC)

Fresno, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State hosts Utah State after Mia Jacobs scored 30 points in Fresno State’s 68-62 victory against the Boise State Broncos.

The Bulldogs are 8-2 on their home court. Fresno State is ninth in the MWC in rebounding with 30.4 rebounds. Jacobs leads the Bulldogs with 9.8 boards.

The Aggies are 0-4 against MWC opponents. Utah State gives up 78.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 14.7 points per game.

Fresno State is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Utah State allows to opponents. Utah State’s 35.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Fresno State has allowed to its opponents (40.3%).

The Bulldogs and Aggies face off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobs is averaging 18.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Bulldogs.

Cheyenne Stubbs averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 62.7 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Aggies: 0-10, averaging 61.1 points, 26.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.