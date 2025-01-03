Freshman Jordan Lee comes off the bench to score 17 as No. 5 Texas beats No. 9 Oklahoma 80-73

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Freshman Jordan Lee scored 17 points off the bench and No. 5 Texas rallied to defeat…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Freshman Jordan Lee scored 17 points off the bench and No. 5 Texas rallied to defeat No. 9 Oklahoma 80-73 on Thursday night in the SEC opener for both teams.

Rori Harmon scored 16 points, Taylor Jones added 14 points on 7-for-9 shooting and Kyla Oldacre had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Longhorns (14-1), who won their seventh straight game. Lee played 33 minutes and was 6 for 11 from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

Texas snapped a two-game losing streak against Oklahoma dating to last season, when the teams were Big 12 Conference foes.

Payton Verhulst scored 23 points and Liz Scott added 14 for Oklahoma (12-2). The Sooners squandered a 12-point lead in the second quarter, but kept it close, even without leading scorer Raegan Beers, who got in early foul trouble and scored 11 points in 17 minutes.

Oklahoma got 11 points from Verhulst in third quarter, tying the game at 60 before Taylor helped Texas to a decisive 20-13 scoring edge in the fourth.

Takeaways

Texas: The Longhorns leaned on their bench with leading scorer Madison Booker and Shay Holle and Aaliyah Moore in foul trouble. Booker scored eight points in 18 minutes.

Oklahoma: Without Beers, their 6-4 center who averages 17.9 points and 9.7 rebounds, the Sooners shot poorly from the outside, making 2 of 16 (13%) 3-pointers.

Key moment

Texas fell behind 32-20 with Booker on the bench in foul trouble, but went on a 21-7 run to lead 40-39 at halftime.

Key stat

Texas scored 28 points off 26 Oklahoma turnovers, while the Sooners managed to convert 18 Texas turnovers into 15 points.

Up next

Texas hosts Arkansas on Sunday, the same day Oklahoma visits Tennessee.

