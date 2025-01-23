Freshman Dani Carnegie scores season-high 29 points and No. 18 Georgia Tech women beat Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Freshman Dani Carnegie scored a season-high 29 points, Kayla Blackshear and Tonie Morgan each had a…

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Freshman Dani Carnegie scored a season-high 29 points, Kayla Blackshear and Tonie Morgan each had a double-double, and No. 18 Georgia Tech scored the final 11 points of a 75-62 victory over Virginia on Thursday night.

Georgia Tech (17-3, 5-3 ACC) won in Charlottesville for the first time since 2015, having dropped the last three meetings in John Paul Jones Arena.

Georgia Tech scored the final 15 points of the first quarter to take a 21-6 lead and it was 36-24 at halftime. The Yellow Jackets led by as many as 20 points in the second quarter.

But Breona Hurd and Kymora Johnson combined to score 15 of Virginia’s 18 fourth-quarter points to get within 64-62 with 3:26 remaining. The Cavaliers missed their next six shots and Morgan ended Georgia Tech’s three-minute field-goal drought.

Carnegie made five 3-pointers and 10 of 11 free throws to go with a season-high nine rebounds. Blackshear had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Morgan added 11 points to go with 11 assists.

Ariadna Termis also scored 11 points for Georgia Tech, which won its second conference road game of the season. Morgan was coming off her first career triple-double, the first Yellow Jacket player to do so since 2002.

Johnson led Virginia (11-9, 3-5) with 22 points and Hurd added 16 points. Latasha Lattimore had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Yellow Jackets dominated the glass, outrebounding Virginia 44-30.

Georgia Tech hosts No. 14 Duke on Sunday, while Virginia remains home to play Louisville.

