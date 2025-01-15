Freihofer leads Eastern Kentucky against Austin Peay after 20-point showing

Austin Peay Governors (8-7, 3-1 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (12-5, 2-2 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Austin Peay Governors (8-7, 3-1 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (12-5, 2-2 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky plays Austin Peay after Liz Freihofer scored 20 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 94-58 victory over the North Alabama Lions.

The Colonels have gone 5-1 at home. Eastern Kentucky leads the ASUN with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor averaging 5.2.

The Governors are 3-1 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay allows 65.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.2 points per game.

Eastern Kentucky averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay has shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Eastern Kentucky have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaitlyn Costner is scoring 13.4 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Colonels.

Sa’Mya Wyatt is averaging 12.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Governors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 38.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Governors: 6-4, averaging 62.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

