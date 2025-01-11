Freeman’s 26 lead Bethune-Cookman past Grambling 65-59

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Brayon Freeman scored 26 points as Bethune-Cookman beat Grambling 65-59 on Saturday night. Freeman added seven…

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Brayon Freeman scored 26 points as Bethune-Cookman beat Grambling 65-59 on Saturday night.

Freeman added seven rebounds for the Wildcats (5-10, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tre Thomas scored 19 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Daniel Rouzan shot 3 of 9 from the field to finish with eight points.

Kintavious Dozier finished with 17 points for the Tigers (3-13, 0-3). Ernest Ross added 13 points, seven rebounds, two steals and three blocks for Grambling. Antwan Barnett had nine points and three steals.

These two teams both play Monday. Bethune-Cookman visits Southern and Grambling hosts Florida A&M.

