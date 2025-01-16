Freeman scores 20 as Siena takes down Sacred Heart 93-75

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Major Freeman scored 20 points as Siena beat Sacred Heart 93-75 on Thursday night. Freeman also…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Major Freeman scored 20 points as Siena beat Sacred Heart 93-75 on Thursday night.

Freeman also added five assists for the Saints (8-9, 3-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Justice Shoats scored 18 points while shooting 7 of 16 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line and added six assists. Brendan Coyle had 17 points and shot 4 of 12 from the field, including 4 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line.

Tanner Thomas finished with 30 points and seven rebounds for the Pioneers (6-11, 2-4). Sacred Heart also got 13 points and six rebounds from Bryce Johnson.

These two teams both play Saturday. Siena visits Merrimack and Sacred Heart hosts Saint Peter’s.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.