Freeman leads Bethune-Cookman against Southern after 26-point showing

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-10, 2-0 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (8-8, 3-0 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -4; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits Southern after Brayon Freeman scored 26 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 65-59 victory against the Grambling Tigers.

The Jaguars are 4-0 on their home court. Southern leads the SWAC in team defense, allowing 71.6 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Wildcats have gone 2-0 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman gives up 73.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.6 points per game.

Southern is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.2% Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents. Bethune-Cookman averages 64.5 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 71.6 Southern allows.

The Jaguars and Wildcats meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Johnson is scoring 10.2 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Jaguars.

Tre Thomas averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.